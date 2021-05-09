Playcent Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $649,736.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

