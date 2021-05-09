PlotX Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $2.40 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00085655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00067971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00104861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.52 or 0.00783322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.29 or 0.09094990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00047253 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

