Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $15.14 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.14 or 0.00026370 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $23.98 million and $6.52 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00250587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.76 or 0.01224126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.00788011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,362.36 or 0.99919084 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.