Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Post were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $17,778,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $12,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Post stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

