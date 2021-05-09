Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

NYSE:POST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.35. 455,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27. Post has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

