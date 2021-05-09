PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.
