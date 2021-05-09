PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.