PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,851,000 after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $15,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.