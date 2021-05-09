PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.