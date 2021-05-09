PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,921. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

