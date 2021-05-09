PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Get PPL alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.