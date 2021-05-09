PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of PQG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 858,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,583. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
PQ Group Company Profile
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
