PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of PQG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 858,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,583. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

