Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

