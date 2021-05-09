Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

