Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

