Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.23.

NYSE:TDG opened at $607.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $603.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

