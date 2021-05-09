Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.77 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

