Private Advisor Group LLC Has $474,000 Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

