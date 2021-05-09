Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

TLRY stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

