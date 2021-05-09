Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 352,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $4,457,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

