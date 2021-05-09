Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $134.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.