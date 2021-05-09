Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

NASDAQ:PDEX traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 115,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

In other news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

