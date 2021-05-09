Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.27 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,245. Progyny has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

