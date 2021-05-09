Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $51.71. 1,664,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. Progyny has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

