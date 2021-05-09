Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 167,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

