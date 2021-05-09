Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.95

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 2595144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of £29.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.16.

In other news, insider Richard Dennis acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67). Also, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

