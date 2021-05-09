Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NILSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS NILSY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,793. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

