Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.86. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 478,232 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.