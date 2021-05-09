Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARVN. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

