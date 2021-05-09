Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Decreased by Analyst

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:BBU opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

