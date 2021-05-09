Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.56.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$156.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$46.84 and a 52 week high of C$157.94.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

