Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted by Analyst

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

