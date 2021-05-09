Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Systemax Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Systemax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Systemax alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYX. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE SYX opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Systemax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Systemax in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Systemax by 151.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 over the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Systemax’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.