QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. QCR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

