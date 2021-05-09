Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,077,000.

NYSE:XM opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

