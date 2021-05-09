Quantstamp 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.57 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and $1.57 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

