QuantumScape (QS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shares of QS stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
