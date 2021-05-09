QuantumScape (QS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of QS stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

