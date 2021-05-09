Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Price Up 1%

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47). Approximately 33,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 209,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.09 million and a PE ratio of 50.51.
About Quartix (LON:QTX)
Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.
