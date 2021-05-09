Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Up 11.5% on Earnings Beat

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 51,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,744,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

