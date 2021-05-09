Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.95-1.05 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,585 over the last three months.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

