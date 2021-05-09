Raiden Network Token Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $51.28 million and $1.51 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

