Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $49.67 million and $1.41 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.00292098 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

