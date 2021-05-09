Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,254,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00.

eXp World stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

