Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.7-$123.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.23 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.