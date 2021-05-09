RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €710.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €559.22 ($657.91).

Shares of RAA opened at €774.40 ($911.06) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €686.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €724.44.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

