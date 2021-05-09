Raymond James Boosts Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to $0.65

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.65 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

ATHOF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

