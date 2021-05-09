Raymond James Boosts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.