Raymond James Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $69.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -121.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,383. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.