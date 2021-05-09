Raymond James Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.45.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 73.74. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.01 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

