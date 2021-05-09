Raymond James Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TPX stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

