Raymond James Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $115.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

